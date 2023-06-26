Diego Luna talks filming ‘Andor’ final season and the prospects for Latino actors in the Emmys race

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Diego Luna has mixed emotions about the looming end of his Star Wars series “Andor.” The Mexican actor is a possible candidate for an Emmy nomination in the category of lead actor in a drama series for role as a thief-turned-spy in the Disney+ series. If he is nominated, Luna would be the first Latino actor to get a nomination in the category in nearly 30 years. Luna shared details about the second and final season of the series currently filming in Great Britain. Luna says the show, set before the events of of the “Star Wars” prequel film “Rogue One,” still has to finish telling some characters’ stories.

