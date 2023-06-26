Buffalo shooting survivor’s mom faces former mayoral hopeful in local NY primaries

A candidate who nearly became Buffalo’s first female mayor is competing for a council seat against a woman thrust into prominence after her son survived a racist mass shooting. Democrats India Walton and Zeneta Everhart consider themselves political allies but are both vying for a seat on Buffalo’s Common Council. The race is one of many local government contests in primary elections being held across New York on Tuesday. Walton is trying to make a comeback after a rollercoaster defeat in the city’s mayoral race in 2021. Everhart’s son was one of 13 people shot by a white supremacist at a Buffalo supermarket last year. He survived. Ten people died.

