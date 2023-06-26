Arguments over South Carolina abortion ban returns to newly all-male state Supreme Court

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The right to an abortion is back before the highest court in South Carolina as Republicans try to restore a ban that was overturned by the court earlier this year. The court’s makeup has since changed and an all-male panel will hear the matter when lawyers again make their cases on Tuesday. Republican Gov. Henry McMaster recently signed a law similar to the one tossed in January that bans abortion when cardiac activity is detected. The author of the lead opinion in January’s ruling had to retire and was replaced by a man. The move left South Carolina as the only state with a Supreme Court made up entirely of men.

