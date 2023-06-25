Thousands of North Koreans march in anti-US rallies as country marks Korean War anniversary

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Tens of thousands of North Koreans marched in anti-U.S. rallies in the nation’s capital over the weekend, pledging “merciless” revenge against “U.S. imperialists,” as the country marked the 73rd anniversary of the start of the Korean War. North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said Monday that more than 120,000 people participated in Sunday’s mass rallies in Pyongyang. While the 1950-53 conflict was triggered by a North Korean surprise attack, the demonstrators mobilized in Pyongyang promoted their government’s version of events and accused the United States of provoking the war and leaving Koreans with “wounds … that can never be healed.”

