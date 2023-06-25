Multiple victims hit in 2 early morning shootings in Kansas City, Missouri, news report says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Missouri were investigating two early morning shootings with multiple victims in the same area of Kansas City. The number of dead or wounded was not immediately known. KSHB-TV reports the Kansas City Police Department responded to shootings on Prospect Avenue around 3 a.m. and again around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The station reports one of the shootings involved multiple fatalities. The number of victims from each shooting was not immediately available, but KSHB reports that police say some victims with gunshot wounds transported themselves to a hospital. There was no immediate information about any arrests being made.

