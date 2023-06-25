Skip to Content
Houston police say 1 killed and 3 wounded after groups exchange gunfire

HOUSTON (AP) — Police say a shooting in southwest Houston early Sunday morning left one teenager dead and three other young people wounded. Houston Assistant Police Chief Wyatt Martin says an altercation outside a business led to the shooting after 1 a.m. on West Fuqua Street. Martin says investigators believe there were  two groups of people shooting at each other. The deceased victim was a 17-year-old girl who was close to turning 18. Three other victims with non-life-threatening injuries included an 18-year-old woman and two men aged 18 and 20 who were being treated at a hospital. Martin says there were at least two shooters, based on multiple shell casings found at the scene.

