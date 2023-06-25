Closing arguments set in trial of Florida deputy accused of failing to stop school shooter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Closing arguments are expected in the trial of a former Florida sheriff’s deputy accused of failing to stop the Parkland school massacre five years ago. Prosecutors and Scot Peterson’s defense attorney are scheduled to give their closing arguments Monday. Peterson is charged with felony child neglect for allegedly failing to confront the shooter during the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead. The 60-year-old former deputy is charged with felony child neglect. Prosecutors say he failed to enter a three-story classroom building to confront the shooter. Peterson says that because of echoes, he did not know where the shots were coming from.

