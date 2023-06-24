Wyoming tornado injures 8 people and flips buses and train cars at mine site, report says

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Wyo. (AP) — A tornado touching down at a mine in Wyoming has injured eight people and knocked over employee transport buses and empty train cars at the facility. The Gillette News Record reports the tornado hit the North Antelope Rochelle Mine in Campbell County around 6 p.m. Friday during a storm complex that also delivered tornadoes to neighboring Natrona and Johnson counties. The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the open-pit coal mine about 64 miles south of Gillette. The News Record reports seven people with non-life-threatening injuries were transported to hospitals in Gillette and Douglas and another refused treatment. The newspaper reports the tornado struck during a shift change and flipped buses waiting to transport workers and 12 unoccupied train cars.

