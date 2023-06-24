Three San Antonio police officers are charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a woman

Three San Antonio police officers have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a woman who the police chief says was experiencing a “mental health crisis.” Police Chief William McManus said Friday that Sgt. Alfred Flores and Officers Eleazar Alejandro and Nathaniel Villalobos were suspended without pay and later arrested on murder warrants in the shooting death of 46-year-old Melissa Perez when she refused to come out of her apartment. McManus says Perez was suspected of cutting the wires to a fire alarm, a felony, and swung a hammer at the officers, but the officers unreasonably put themselves into a situation where they used deadly force.

