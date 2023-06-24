Suicide bomber in southwestern Pakistan kills 1 police and wounds 5 others

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani official says a suicide bomber struck a southwestern province, killing at least one police and wounding five others in an attempt to target a paramilitary convoy. A top administrative officer says authorities recovered the remains of a female bomber following the explosion in the southwestern city of Turbat on Saturday. No one has immediately claimed responsibility but similar attacks in the past were claimed by separatist groups in Baluchistan province.

