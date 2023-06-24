Montana Republicans report letters with mysterious powder after similar mailings in 2 other states

Montana Republican lawmakers are sharing that they received letters with white powder as federal agents investigate mysterious substances similarly mailed to GOP officials in two other states. Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen posted on Facebook that the local sheriff’s office collected evidence after his mother, a state representative, opened one letter with “white powder substance” at her home address. “If you receive a suspicious package, contact law enforcement immediately,” Knudsen says in his post directed toward legislators. They are not alone. A legislative office building temporarily locked down on Thursday due to mailings received by Tennessee Republican leaders and over 100 letters have been sent to Kansas officials. No injuries have been reported.

By The Associated Press

