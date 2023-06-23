Why some doctors stay in US states with restrictive abortion laws and others leave

Many maternal care doctors in states that have restrictive abortion laws are facing the choice of whether to stay or leave after last year’s Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. The doctors are weighing tough questions about medical ethics, their own families and whether they can provide good care without risking their careers or winding up in prison. They know a lot is at stake for patients, too. There are widespread maternal care shortages. A 2022 March of Dimes report found that more than half of counties in some restrictive states had low or no access to obstetric providers.

