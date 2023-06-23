What role will liability waivers play in the aftermath of the Titan sub tragedy?

BOSTON (AP) — The five passengers on the fatal submersible trip to the Titanic wreckage site were likely asked to sign liability waivers. These documents have been relatively commonplace for anyone who has taken part in a high-risk activity like sky diving or deep-sea exploration. By signing the documents, passengers generally accept the risks and waive the company’s responsibility for those dangers. But legal experts have said the fact that passengers on the vessel known as the Titan sign a document will probably not preclude a lawsuit against OceanGate Expedition or other parties involved.

