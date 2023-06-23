Ukraine’s president tells other countries to act before Russia attacks nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine wants other countries to heed its warning that Russia may be planning to attack an occupied nuclear power plant to cause a radiation disaster. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says members of his government briefed international representatives on the possible threat to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Zelenskyy said in his nightly address late Thursday that the “world must know what the occupier is preparing. Everyone who knows must act” to prevent a catastrophe. The potential for a life-threatening release of radiation has been a concern since Russian troops invaded Ukraine last year and seized the plant. The head of the U.N.’s atomic energy agency spent months unsuccessfully trying to negotiate for a safety perimeter.

