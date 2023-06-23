UK elections watchdog says new voter ID law stopped thousands from casting ballots

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s electoral watchdog says about 14,000 people were prevented from voting in last month’s local elections because of a new law requiring voters to show photo identification. The Electoral Commission said Friday that 0.25% of people who went to polling stations were unable to cast ballots because they didn’t have the right ID. It said “significantly more” than that likely did not show up at all. The government says ID is required to vote in many democracies, and the move will help prevent voter fraud. Critics say there is little evidence electoral fraud is a problem in Britain. Opposition parties accuse the Conservative government of trying to suppress the votes of those less likely to support the ruling party.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.