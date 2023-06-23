Rights groups denounce Spain and Morocco’s lack of justice as Melilla tragedy anniversary nears

MADRID (AP) — Rights groups have denounced a lack of justice and transparency over the deaths of 37 migrants on June 24, 2022, as they attempted to cross the border from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Melilla. Up to 2,000 African migrants tried to climb a border wall and dozens were crushed, beaten and denied medical attention by security forces at the border crossing. Ahead of the tragedy’s anniversary, Amnesty International said the Spanish and Moroccan authorities were “preventing attempts to find the truth” of what happened. The independent Spanish Commission for Refugees once again ordered authorities to clarify what happened that day in the interest of truth, justice and reparations. It also demanded the launch of an independent investigation.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.