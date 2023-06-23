Mexico probes video showing gunmen demanding protection money from bar hostesses at gunpoint

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico are investigating a video that appears to show gunmen from a drug cartel forcing female bar hostesses to kneel on the floor in a mock execution and extorting money from them. The gunmen are seeing wearing tactical vests with the initials of the Jalisco New Generation cartel. One of the gunmen says all bar hostesses or waitresses will be forced to pay protection money, and that the cartel will distribute bracelets to show who has paid and who hasn’t. Those who don’t pay will be killed, he said. Authorities in the north-central state of Guanajuato said Friday they are studying the video to determine if its authentic.

