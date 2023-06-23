Granddaughter calls her picture book a ‘love letter’ to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
NEW YORK (AP) — The 15-year-old granddaughter of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is collaborating on a picture book tribute to the late civil rights leader and his wife, Coretta Scott King. Yolanda Renee King’s “We Dream a World” features illustrations by award-winning artist Nicole Tadgell. It will be published by Scholastic next Jan. 2, shortly before what would have been Martin Luther King’s 95th birthday. Yolanda Renee King is herself a social justice advocate. Her statement Friday calls the book a “love letter in his honor” that lets every child rediscover her grandparents’ dream.