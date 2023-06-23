Cyprus court orders that 2 Syrians remain in custody after 45 migrants were rescued at sea

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A court in Cyprus has ordered that two Syrian men remain in police custody for seven days on suspicion of people smuggling after authorities rescued a total 45 Syrian migrants aboard two rickety vessels off the island nation’s southern coast. The court heard on Friday that the two Syrians — aged 18 and 20, respectively — were the captains of the vessels sailing separately southeast of the island. The migrants include four women and 15 minors, including five who were unescorted. They had departed from the Syrian port of Tartus on Wednesday and had each paid $2,500 for the trip to Cyprus.

