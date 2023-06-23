Carlos Ghosn says $1 billion lawsuit against Nissan is reasonable given his suffering after arrest

BEIRUT (AP) — Carlos Ghosn says that the $1 billion lawsuit he recently filed against Nissan and others is just the beginning of his fight. The former Nissan CEO led Japanese automaker for two decades, rescuing it from near-bankruptcy, before he was arrested in Japan in November 2018 on misusing company assets and other charges. He spoke about the lawsuit on Friday. Ghosn fled Japan in December 2019 for Lebanon where he has lived since. Ghosn is wanted in Japan and France. Lebanon has no extradition treaty with Japan and does not extradite its citizens. Ghosn has French, Brazilian and Lebanese citizenship. Ghosn claims to be the victim of a character assassination campaign led by Nissan.

