Biden and Modi meet Apple, Google CEOs and other executives as Indian premier wraps state visit
By CHRIS MEGERIAN and AAMER MADHANI
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have capped their meetings in Washington by joining top U.S. and Indian executives in talks to increase cooperation on artificial intelligence, semiconductor production and space. Among those at Friday’s White House meeting were the leaders of Apple, Google and Microsoft. Modi is closing a four-day state visit in which he addressed Congress, met Biden in the Oval Office and was given a lavish state dinner. He was also feted at a State Department luncheon Friday. Some U.S. lawmakers and activists said Modi’s human rights record should not have qualified him for such high honors.