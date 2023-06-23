An explosion at a Chinese steel mill kills 4 and injures 5

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese city government says an explosion at a steel mill has killed four people and left five hospitalized with injuries. The Emergency Management Bureau in Yingkou, east of Beijing, said a blast furnace exploded Thursday morning at the Yingkou Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. It said cause was under investigation, but experts believe an equipment malfunction was to blame. The disaster occurred less than 12 hours after an explosion Wednesday evening blamed on cooking gas killed 31 people in a barbecue restaurant in Yinchuan, a city in China’s northwest.

