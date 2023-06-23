7.5 million ‘Baby Shark’ bath toys recalled after multiple laceration and impalement injuries

WASHINGTON (AP) — About 7.5 million “Baby Shark” bath toys are being recalled after multiple impalements, lacerations and puncture wounds were reported in children playing with them. Toymaker Zuru said it’s recalling both full-size and mini versions of its robotic baby shark toys that have hard plastic top fins. Twelve injuries have already been reported with Zuru’s full-sized Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim Bath Toys — after children sat or fell on the now-recalled toys. Nine of these cases required stitches or medical attention, according to a Thursday release from the Consumer Protect Safety Commission. Consumers in possession of these recalled toys are instructed to stop using them immediately and contact Zuru for a full refund.

