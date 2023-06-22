Yemen’s warring sides, Houthi rebels and Saudi Arabia, exchange 64 bodies of their fallen troops
By AHMED AL-HAJ
Associated Press
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s warring sides have exchanged 64 bodies of their fallen, the latest in reconciliation efforts amid the country’s yearslong conflict. The rare exchange between the country’s Houthi rebels and Saudi Arabia took place on Wednesday near the Saudi border town of Nahran. That’s according to the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV and three tribal leaders. The TV reported that remans of 58 rebels were handed over by Riyadh, while the Iran-backed Shiite rebels handed over the bodies of six Saudi soldiers. There was no immediate comment from the kingdom on the exchange. The handover marked the third exchange of bodies between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia since the war began.