Wife of pilot in fatal sub implosion descended from couple who died on Titanic, report says
NEW YORK (AP) — The wife of the man who was piloting the submersible when it imploded during this week’s dive to the the Titanic wreckage site is a descendant of a couple who died when the ocean liner sank in 1912. The New York Times reports in a story Thursday that its archival records show Wendy Rush, the wife of OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, is the great-great-granddaughter of Isidor and Ida Straus. Straus was a retailing magnate who co-owned Macy’s department store. Born Wendy Hollings Weil, Wendy Rush wed Stockton Rush in 1986. Officials have said Thursday that Stockton Rush and four other men died in the implosion.