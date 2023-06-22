Vatican says new leads are worth pursuing in the disappearance of employee’s daughter 40 years ago
By NICOLE WINFIELD
Associated Press
ROME (AP) — Exactly 40 years after the teenage daughter of a Vatican employee disappeared, the Vatican announced new leads “worthy of further investigation” have surfaced. The Vatican’s criminal prosecutor said Thursday that he had recently forwarded on to prosecutors in Rome all the relevant evidence he had gathered in the six months since he reopened the investigation into the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi. In a statement Thursday, he vowed to keep pursuing the case. Orlandi vanished June 22, 1983, after leaving her family’s Vatican City apartment to go to a music lesson in Rome. Her father was a lay employee of the Holy See. Her disappearance has been one of the enduring mysteries of the Vatican.