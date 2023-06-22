Two dead after shooting outside Florida McDonald’s, police say

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Police say two people were found dead following a shooting outside a McDonald’s restaurant in the Florida Panhandle. Tallahassee police said in a Facebook post that they were conducting a double homicide investigation. When officers responded to the fast-food restaurant Thursday afternoon, they reported finding two men dead in the parking lot. Police haven’t released the names of the victims or who might have killed them. No injuries were reported inside the restaurant.

