Trump, DeSantis interviews show Fox influence on GOP field still strong despite troubled year

NEW YORK (AP) — The two leading GOP presidential contenders had very different interview experiences with Fox News this past week. Donald Trump encountered pushback with Bret Baier while Ron DeSantis’s interview while former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany stuck to mainly favorable topics for the Florida governor. Each was an illustration that despite a troubled year, Fox remains the media kingmaker in the Republican nominating process. GOP presidential contenders have appeared in Fox interviews 160 times already this year, 15 times already this week. Fox is still the place to reach most conservatives, even as its ratings have declined following the firing of Tucker Carlson. The first GOP presidential primary debate will be on Fox in August.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.