Tropical Storm Bret barrels toward eastern Caribbean at near-hurricane strength

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A hurricane watch has been issued for St. Lucia as Tropical Storm Bret barrels toward the eastern Caribbean at near-hurricane strength. The storm was located about 170 miles east of Barbados on Thursday morning and was moving west at 15 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, just below the 74 mph winds of a Category 1 hurricane. Airports, businesses, schools and offices were closing in St. Lucia and Dominica as forecasters warned of torrential downpours, landslides and flooding. A tropical storm warning was in effect for Dominica, St. Lucia and Martinique.

