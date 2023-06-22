Tennessee Republican lawmakers receive mail with ‘white powder substance’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A lockdown on a Tennessee’s legislative office building in Nashville has been lifted. The building was shuttered after several Republican leaders received what House Speaker Cameron Sexton says was “a white powder substance” in the mail. An email sent to building staff on Thursday afternoon said no one was allowed to leave or enter the building until further notice. It was later reopened. House Republican spokesperson Jennifer Easton issued a statement saying that the letters “contained obvious threats made by a liberal activist specifically targeting Republicans.” No injuries were reported. The FBI is investigating.

