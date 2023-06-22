Spirit Aerosystems, major airlines supplier, suspends plant operations after labor contract rejected

Spirit Aerosystems, a major supplier to the world’s largest aircraft manufacturers, is suspending operations at a critical Kansas plant after union workers there rejected a proposed four-year contract and authorized a strike. Approximately 6,000 union members voted to reject Spirit Aerosystems’ best and last offer after 13 years without a fully negotiated agreement. Shares of Boeing and Airbus slid about 2%, and shares of Spirit Aerosystems tumbled 10% at the opening bell Thursday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.