Senegal opposition leader Sonko’s lawyer files a lawsuit in France and calls for an ICC inquiry

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A lawyer for Senegal’s embattled opposition leader Ousmane Sonko has filed a lawsuit in a French court. Sonko’s attorney also called Thursday for the International Criminal Court to open an investigation into the deadly violence that has taken place in recent weeks. Sonko finished third in the last presidential election. He is widely seen as the greatest threat to the ruling party. But Sonko may now be disqualified from running in next year’s vote. Sonko was given a two-year sentence after he was convicted of corrupting youth. His supporters have called the case politically motivated and aimed at sidelining his presidential ambitions. Human rights groups have said at least 23 died in the recent unrest.

