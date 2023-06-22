Sam Elliott on ‘1883’ and achieving his best at 78: ‘There’s not going to be a better one’

“Yellowstone” fans or those curious about what all the fuss is about can now catch how the saga of a wealthy rancher family began, migrating west in “1883.” The series, which streamed exclusively on Paramount+, is now airing Sundays on the Paramount cable network. It stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Isabel May and LaMonica Garrett. Elliott won a Screen Actors Guild award for his work on the show. “1883” was the first of a number of “Yellowstone” spin-offs in the works.

