Qatar sovereign wealth fund buys stake in Washington’s NBA, NHL and WNBA teams, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the sale tells The Associated Press the Qatar Investment Authority is buying a roughly 5% stake of Monumental Sports & Entertainment as part of a $4.05 billion deal. Monumental is the parent company of the NBA’s Washington Wizards, NHL’s Washington Capitals and WNBA’s Washington Mystics. It is believed to be the first time the government of Qatar is investing in U.S. professional sports. Qatar last year hosted soccer’s World Cup for the first time. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the agreement had not been announced.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.