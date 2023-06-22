Presto! Rare Maurice Sendak picture story, ‘Ten Little Rabbits,’ will be published in 2024
By HILLEL ITALIE
AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — A rare Maurice Sendak picture story, originally a pamphlet for a 1970 museum fundraiser, will be coming out in book form next year. HarperCollins Publishers announced Thursday that Sendak’s “Ten Little Rabbits” is scheduled for Feb. 6. “Ten Little Rabbits” is a “count-along picture book,” according to HarperCollins, about a boy magician named Mino and his magic hat. Sendak sketched out Mino and the hat in black and white, while filling in the rabbits in yellow and blue among other colors. Sendak conceived the pamphlet for the Philadelphia-based Rosenbach Museum, where he once served as honorary president.