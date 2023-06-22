Pope short of breath, says he’s still feeling effects of anesthesia 2 weeks after surgery

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis says he’s still feeling the effects of anesthesia from abdominal surgery two weeks ago and that his breathing isn’t good. Francis made the comments Thursday to explain why he chose not to deliver a prepared speech to visiting charity workers for Eastern rite churches. Instead, the speech was handed out. The 86-year-old pontiff underwent three hours of surgery under general anesthesia June 7 to repair a hernia in his abdominal wall and remove intestinal scar tissue. He was discharged on July 16, with his surgeon saying he was “better than before.”

