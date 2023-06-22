Pakistan collects DNA samples from 200 families of those missing after migrant boat sank off Greece

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has collected DNA samples from more than 200 families following last week’s sinking of an overcrowded smuggling vessel off Greece that left more than 500 migrants missing, including scores of Pakistanis. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson told reporters on Thursday that the families had approached the authorities themselves, saying they suspect their loved ones were on the boat. Pakistani police, meanwhile, arrested 10 more suspected human traffickers, bringing the number of traffickers detained in the nationwide crackdown to 17. Nearly three dozen others suspects have also been taken into custody in connection with the case.However, she said the government still cannot verify the number of Pakistanis among the dead or missing from the sinking.

