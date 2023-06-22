Oklahoma death row inmate plans to reject chance for clemency despite maintaining his innocence

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma death row inmate scheduled to be executed in September for the 1996 killing of a University of Oklahoma dance student says he plans to reject his chance for a clemency hearing. Anthony Sanchez said in a telephone interview from death row Thursday there is little hope the governor would spare his life. He cites recent cases of death row inmates Bigler Stouffer and James Coddington, both of whom received 3-2 votes from the board in favor of clemency that were later rejected by Gov. Kevin Stitt. Juli Buskenhad just completed her last semester at OU in December 1996 when the 21-year-old was abducted from her Norman apartment complex. Her body was found that evening in southeast Oklahoma City.

