Missouri woman imprisoned for 42 years to get court hearing that could lead to release

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman imprisoned for more than four decades for a murder she says she didn’t commit will get a court hearing that could lead to her release. The Kansas City Star reported Thursday that the Missouri attorney general’s office has agreed to an evidentiary hearing for 63-year-old Sandra Hemme. She was convicted in the 1980 death of Patricia Jeschke in St. Joseph. The Innocence Project filed a petition in February to exonerate her, arguing that she falsely confessed to the murder. Her supporters say Jeschke likely was killed by a now-deceased St. Joseph police officer.

