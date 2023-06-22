King Charles III claims his 1st Royal Ascot winner as the reigning monarch

ASCOT, England (AP) — King Charles III has claimed his first Royal Ascot winner as the reigning monarch. The king watched the race from the Royal Enclosure alongside Queen Camilla and they saw Desert Hero win by a short head in the King George V Stakes. Desert Hero wore the royal silks and was an 18-1 shot. Winning jockey Tom Marquand says the experience “will live high in my career.” The late Queen Elizabeth II was a big fan of horse racing and had 24 winners at Royal Ascot in her long reign.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.