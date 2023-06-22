Kentucky attorney general asks FBI to investigate donations to his rival in governor’s race

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office has asked the FBI to investigate an infusion of campaign donations linked to a credit card. The donations flowed to the Kentucky Democratic Party and Gov. Andy Beshear’s campaign. Cameron is the Republican nominee for governor in this year’s election. Media reports say the contributions are connected to a Kentucky mayor’s credit card and came from the mayor’s family and business connections. The governor’s campaign and state party moved to refund more than $200,000 they determined to exceed limits set by law. But the fallout escalated when Cameron’s office asked the FBI on Thursday to investigate the contributions.

