Interstate 95 set to reopen less than two weeks after deadly collapse in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Interstate 95 is set to reopen to traffic less than two weeks after a deadly collapse in Philadelphia shut down a heavily traveled stretch of the East Coast’s main north-south highway. Crews worked around the clock and are poised to finish ahead of schedule. The interim six-lane roadway is set to reopen at noon Friday. It will serve motorists during construction of a permanent bridge. An elevated section of I-95 collapsed June 11 after a tractor-trailer hauling gasoline flipped on an off-ramp and caught fire. The driver was killed. The closure snarled traffic in and around Philadelphia and threatened to raise the cost of consumer goods as truckers detoured around the area.

