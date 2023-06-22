Human rights in the air, millet and mushrooms on the plates at the White House dinner for India

WASHINGTON (AP) — Concerns about India’s human rights record will be in the air, and millet and mushrooms will be on the plates at Thursday’s White House state dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The plant-based menu was designed with Modi’s vegetarian tastes in mind. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hosting about 400 guests from the worlds of business, entertainment and politics at the event honoring Modi. Millet and corn salad, Portobello mushrooms and risotto, and strawberry shortcake are being served. Some guests are hoping for a chance to press Modi on the erosion of religious, press and political freedoms in his country of 1.4 billion people.

