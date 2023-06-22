Hail hurts dozens of concertgoers, scraps Louis Tomlinson show at Red Rocks Amphitheater near Denver
By BEATRICE DUPUY and COLLEEN SLEVIN
Associated Press
DENVER (AP) — A brief but fierce storm pummeled concertgoers at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre near Denver with golf ball-sized hail, injuring dozens and forcing the cancellation of the show’s headliner, former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson. Authorities say as many as 90 people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries from Wednesday night’s storm. Concertgoer Beth Nabi says she flew to Denver from Dublin to see one of her favorite musicians perform at the famed venue carved from a rock formation. She says she was in a bathroom and it quickly filled with people seeking shelter when hail began falling. Tomlinson tweeted he was “devastated” about the cancellation and promised to return.