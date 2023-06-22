Guatemalans worry about security, unimpressed by leading candidates ahead of election
By CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN
Associated Press
SAN JUAN COMALAPA, Guatemala (AP) — Just days away from electing a new president, many Guatemalans remain undecided, unimpressed by the leading candidates and even considering casting a protest vote to express their disapproval. Concerns about extortion and violent crime cross class lines and cross the rural-urban divide, perhaps explaining why candidates leading the polls are promising heavy-handed security tactics. The machinations of electoral authorities keeping some popular candidates out of the race and cancelling others have drawn headlines in the capital and expressions of concern abroad. But many average Guatemalans are unaware of the controversies or more concerned with the cost of feeding their families or protecting their loved ones.