Greek authorities rescue 145 migrants who were found stranded on a river islet on the Turkish border

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they have rescued 145 migrants found stranded on an islet on the river that runs along the northeastern land border with Turkey. Police say the 70 men, 45 women and 30 children are all in good health and said they were Syrians or Kurds. Greek authorities launched the rescue Thursday after being alerted to the migrants’ presence by a nongovernmental organization. The Evros River which is called Meric in Turkish is a key crossing point for migrants coming through Turkey to seek a better life in the European Union.

