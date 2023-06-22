Germany warns China over Taiwan, voices human rights concerns days after talks with Chinese premier

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has warned Beijing against using force to change the status quo with Taiwan and expressed concern about the human rights situation in China. Scholz’s remarks to German lawmakers Thursday come just days after holding bilateral talks with the new Chinese premier. Scholz said Berlin wants constructive relations with China because the country plays a key role in solving global problems such as food security, climate change and poverty. Scholz’s comments were significantly more explicit than his public remarks at a joint statement Tuesday with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who was on his first foreign trip since taking charge of China’s economy as premier in March. Journalists were not permitted to ask questions at the event.

