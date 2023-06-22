Germany sees opportunity in nuclear fusion, but funding for research remains uncertain

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has announced draft plans to boost domestic research into development of nuclear fusion but left open how those efforts will be funded. Some hope the technology will provide abundant clean energy in the future. The science minister said Thursday that under the proposal, Germany will support all promising fusion technologies now being developed, including laser-based methods that achieved recent breakthroughs in the United States but aren’t widely researched in Europe. Another method, using powerful magnets, has already received significant support from Germany. The minister said the plan is to “substantially” increase the 149 million euros ($163 million) in funding that Germany currently provides annually for such research.

