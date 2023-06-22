German leader defends deal to stop migrants at EU borders, says old system was ‘dysfunctional’

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has defended a deal to stop migrants from entering the European Union until their chances of getting asylum have been reviewed, arguing that the bloc’s existing arrangement is “completely dysfunctional.” Speaking to lawmakers in Berlin on Thursday, he said the compromise reached earlier this month by the EU’s 27 member states after years of negotiations was a “historic agreement.” Human rights groups say the deal will see migrants, including families with children, held in camps while authorities check whether they are likely to be granted refugee protection inside the EU. The details are still to be worked out in negotiations with the European Parliament, which must approve the change to EU migration rules.

