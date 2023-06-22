Foes of Myanmar’s military regime applaud new US sanctions, but want action to block gas revenues

BANGKOK (AP) — Opponents of Myanmar’s military government are applauding fresh financial sanctions imposed by the United States on the Southeast Asian nation. But they want to see further measures to pressure its ruling generals to restore peace and democracy. The U.S. Treasury Department announced Wednesday it was imposing the sanctions on Myanmar’s Defense Ministry and two state-owned banks says facilitate arms purchases, including from Russia, another sanctioned nation. Anti-military activist groups said Washington should sanction Myanmar’s state-run oil and gas agency since its exports accounts account for about half the country’s foreign exchange earnings. The military seized power in early 2021, ousting an elected government headed by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

